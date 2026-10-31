Iowa 30, (25) Wisconsin 0: 2-minute drill

IOWA CITY — No. 25 Wisconsin had no answer on either side of the ball Saturday, as the Badgers were shut out by Iowa, 30-0, the second straight year the Hawkeyes had blanked their rivals.

Play of the Game

Trailing just 10-0 midway through the second quarter, Wisconsin faced a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Instead of the fullback dive they called last week against USC or a quarterback sneak from Colton Joseph, the Badgers went with a version of the jet sweep to running back Abu Sama. The Hawkeyes were all over it, stuffing Wisconsin for a loss of a yard. It would be the lone chance the Badgers would have, as Iowa went 98 yards in just seven plays to make it 17-0 and never was challenged again.

Game Balls

Offense: WR Jaylon Domingeaux

When you don’t score, it’s hard to give a game ball to anyone, but the senior wide receiver was a bright spot. He accounted for 86 of Wisconsin’s 183 passing yards, including a fantastic adjustment on a deep ball from Joseph that hung in the air forever. In total, he had six catches on his 12 targets and turned four of the receptions into first downs.

Defense: LB Cooper Catalano

Wisconsin was on the field for 66 plays, and Catalano felt like he was in the middle of the action for most of them. He finished with a game-high 16 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. The sophomore also forced a fumble when the game was still in doubt, though the Badgers couldn’t fall on it. He did recover one in the fourth quarter. Iowa had 140 rushing yards but averaged just 3.3 yards per carry.

What They Said

“I mean, obviously, it doesn’t feel great but can’t feel down on it. I just have to keep grinding and keep doing my thing and I think everything will be alright.”

– Joseph after getting pulled in the third quarter

“I feel like shit, to be completely honest with you. This was a terrible game for us. Just kind of traveling all this way, just to get your ass whooped like that. It doesn’t feel good at all. I’m very pissed off.”

— linebacker Mason Posa after the loss

“That was an old fashioned ass whooping.”

— Fickell after the loss

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin went with their all white uniforms, sporting white jerseys, pants and facemasks. It’s a look the Badgers first unveiled in a late afternoon game against the Hawkeyes in 2014.

— Wisconsin’s captains were safety Matt Jung, edge rusher Sebastian Cheeks, quarterback Colton Joseph and wide receiver Chris Brooks.

— Wisconsin started a different offensive line grouping for a fifth straight game, as Austin Kawecki went with the starters at right guard. Kawecki started the first five games at center but broke his snapping hand and missed the last two games.

— The Badgers ended up using a ton of different combinations along the line. PJ Wilkins, Ryan Cory and Blake Cherry all saw time at different times with the five starters

— The Badgers benched Joseph in the third quarter, turning to true freshman Ryan Hopkins for the final quarter. Joseph finished 5-for-14 for 90 yards.

– Hopkins was not much better with his drives resulting in a punt, an interception and a fumble. He ended up going 8-for-13 for 93 yards.

Inside the Numbers

108 — That’s how many points Wisconsin has been outscored by Iowa since Luke Fickell took over

24 — That’s how many drives Wisconsin has had since it last scored against Iowa

100 — That’s how many times the teams have played. After Iowa’s win, the two sides are tied at 49-49-2

5 — That’s how many times Iowa has beaten Wisconsin in a row. The Badgers last win came in 2021

6.6 — That’s how many points Wisconsin has scored in its three losses this year

222 — That’s how many yards Iowa quarterback Hank Brown threw for. It’s the most an Iowa quarterback has thrown for against Wisconsin since 2018

5 — That’s how many wins the Badgers have this year — still one short of being bowl eligible

What’s Next?

Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) will come home to face Rutgers (2-6, 1-4) at Camp Randall Stadium.