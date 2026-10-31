West Salem, C-FC advance in playoffs

A touchdown run by Drew McConkey put the West Salem Panthers out in front of the Aquinas Blugolds in the 4th quarter on the way to a Level 2 win in Division 4 of the WIAA State Football Tournament.

McConkey scored from 12 yards out to give the Panthers the lead again after going up 28-21 at the half.

West Salem’s defense shut down Aquinas in the closing minutes to give the Panthers a 36-29 victory to move them to the next round in the playoffs.

The Panthers are on the road next week playing #1 seed Racine St. Catherine’s.

In Division 7, #1 seed Cochrane-Fountain City advanced in Division 7 with a narrow 21-18 victory over #4 Cadott.

They had to come back from 12 points down to take the lead in the second half, only to lose it to the Hornets.

Aidan Lisowski scored the winning touchdown which put the Pirates back in front.

Their defense then stepped up and shut down Cadott, ending their drive and holding on for the win.

C-FC plays next week at home against #2 River Ridge.