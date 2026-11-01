Haas breaks two more records but UW-La Crosse falls to UW-EC

A 77-yard touchdown run followed by a last-second field goal to end the first half was too much to overcome for the UW-La Crosse football team in a loss Saturday.

The Eagles fell to UW-Eau Claire on the road 27-10 — with the Blugolds scoring the final 17 points.

UW-L had tied the game twice in the first half — first on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Haas to Evan Richmond, and next on a 29-yard field goal with 4:55 left in the second quarter.

But, 14 seconds after that, the Blugolds (6-2, 3-2) were back on top when Paxton Rothmeier took the first play of the ensuing drive 77 yards to the end zone.

UW-EC padded their lead to 20-10 with a 25-yard field goal, capping a 16-play drive to end the second half and then put the game well out of reach with a touchdown midway through the fourth — to cap off a 15-play, 75-yard drive.

In a bittersweet moment for the Eagles, Haas became the school’s all-time passing yards leader, going 22-for-38 for 239 yards with that TD along with an interception.

Haas broke Dennis Goettl’s (1988-91) school record of 6,340 yards. The senior also surpassed Nick Anker’s (2007-10) record of 887 passing attempts.

Haas is also UW-L’s career leader in completions (580) and touchdowns (57).

The Eagles next phase the defending Division III champions, UW-River Falls at Veterans Field.

Pregame on WKTY will begin at 1:50 p.m. Kickoff at 2 p.m.

TOP PHOTO: UW-L quarterback Kyle Haas dropping back to pass against UW-Eau Claire on Oct. 31, 2026 (PHOTO: Connor Grunewald, UWL Athletics)