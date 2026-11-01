The Camp: Badgers embarrassed in Iowa, QB change, listener questions

It was another embarrassing day in Iowa City for the Badgers. Zach and Jesse discuss the latest ugly loss to their rivals, including struggles on both sides of the ball from start to end. They also hit on the benching of Colton Joseph and whether it is time for Ryan Hopkins to get a longer look. They also answer a ton of listener questions on the future of Luke Fickell and more.

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