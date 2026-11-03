If I Were Sports President… My Rules for the Sports World & NFL Midseason Check-In

What would you change if you were in charge of the entire sports world? With Election Day here, I’m throwing my name into the race for Sports President! From fixing NFL instant replay and improving stadium etiquette to ending NBA load management, creating better fans, and bringing the fun back to youth sports, I’ve got a few campaign promises I’d like to make.

Plus, we’re officially halfway through the NFL season! Who has impressed, who’s been disappointing, and which teams are legitimate contenders? I break down the biggest surprises, disappointments, and storylines heading into the second half, including a fascinating race in the NFC North.

Two big topics, plenty of opinions, and a little fun along the way.

Welcome to the Man Cave Podcast with Dan Kasper!

Have an idea for how you’d make the sports world better? Send it my way! I’d love to hear from you.

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