Should Badgers change QBs? | Clemens

Grant reacts to a strong Bears showing on MNF and wonders if the Badgers are best served making a change at QB. Mike Clemens joins to talk Packers. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Wisconsin’s Iowa Problem | Hogg, MailbagGrant reacts to another catastrophic Wisconsin loss to Iowa and the latest on Micah Parsons and Josh Jacobs. Curt Hogg joins to give his thoughts on the 2026 Brewers and the Monday Mailbag closes the…Read More The Packers win, the Brewers celebrateGrant reacts to the Packers TNF win over the Panthers and continues to bask in the Brewers World Series win. Free phones 608-321-1670. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More The Brewers are World Series ChampionsGrant reacts with callers to the Brewers first World Series championship in franchise history. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Brewers fall flat in 12 | Temple & ClemensGrant reacts to a brutal Brewers loss in Game 4 of the World Series. Did the Brewers do everything possible to win that game? Jesse Temple and Mike Clemens join. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Livin’ On Tampa Time, Packers dud in Detroit | MailbagGrant reacts to the Brewers 2-0 lead in the World Series and the Packers losing a winnable game in Detroit. Callers add their takes. Monday Mailbag closes the show. See omnystudio.com/listener for…Read More Curt Hogg previews the World Series in The LotsThe Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg joins Grant Bilse at the Wisco Sports Zone's tailgate in advance of Game 1 of the World Series. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Read More Who are YOU, Jacob Misiorowski? | ClemensGrant previews Game 1 of the World Series and wonders if Misiorowski has a (2026) vintage moment in him. Is Jordan Love earning his $50M? Mike Clemens joins. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More Who are YOU, Jacob Misiorowski? | ClemensGrant previews Game 1 of the World Series and wonders if Misiorowski has a (2026) vintage moment in him. Is Jordan Love earning his $50M? Mike Clemens joins. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy…Read More PrevNext