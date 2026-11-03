Should Badgers change QBs? | Clemens

November 3, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Should Badgers change QBs? | Clemens

November 3, 2026|In Wisco Sports Show

Should Badgers change QBs? | Clemens

Grant reacts to a strong Bears showing on MNF and wonders if the Badgers are best served making a change at QB. Mike Clemens joins to talk Packers. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Related Posts

 