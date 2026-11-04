Packers’ Micah Parsons begins practicing as he gets closer to making his 2026 season debut

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Micah Parsons is practicing again with the Green Bay Packers as the All-Pro edge rusher approaches a return from the torn anterior cruciate ligament that has sidelined him since mid-December.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Parsons would be participating in individual drills at that day’s practice session. Parsons’ return to practice means the Packers now have 21 days before they need to activate him from injured reserve.

“It’s been a long time coming,” LaFleur said. “He’s put a lot of effort and work into this. To get him back out there will be a big boost to our team.”

Parsons had 12 1/3 sacks in 13 games for the Packers last season before tearing the ACL in his left knee in a Dec. 14 loss at Denver. The Packers acquired Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys just before the start of the 2025 season and signed him to a four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed.

“The thing that impressed me most about him was his impact in the running game as well,” LaFleur said. “He’s a dominant force.”

Parsons was in a contract dispute with Dallas when the Packers acquired him in exchange for their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks as well as three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Parsons’ value to the Packers is apparent from the way they performed with and without him last year. The Packers owned a 9-3-1 record and were leading the Broncos when he got hurt. They went on to lose that game and wouldn’t win again the rest of the season.

Green Bay has managed to produce a quality pass rush without Parsons so far this season. The Packers have 2.8 sacks per game, putting them in a tie for seventh in the NFL. Lukas Van Ness leads the way with 4 1/2.