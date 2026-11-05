Hunter Baumgart on the Brewers’ Championship Season, Sal Frelick’s Future & What’s Next in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champions, and what a ride it was!

Hunter Baumgardt, Brewers reporter for Fox Sports Radio Wisconsin and host of Milwaukee Baseball Tonight, joins Dan Kasper for a conversation about the Brewers’ historic 2026 championship season.

Hunter reflects on what made this team so special, the chemistry inside the clubhouse, and how the Brewers managed to play their best baseball when it mattered most.

Plus, we look ahead to a fascinating offseason, including Jake Bauers’ qualifying offer, the possibility of a William Contreras extension, Sal Frelick’s future in Milwaukee, Garrett Mitchell’s role, Robert Gasser’s impressive postseason performance, and what the Brewers might do to build on their championship success.

Note: This is an interview originally featured on The Dan Kasper Show, Dan’s weekday sports radio program.

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