WATCH: Unbeaten, third-ranked Logan looks to get to semifinals

The undefeated and third-ranked Logan High School football team will look to advance to the Division 3 semifinals for the second time in three years when it hosts Fox Valley Lutheran at Swanson Field on Friday night.

HOW TO WATCH

ON ROKU: Search for the Around River City app

ONLINE: Every game streams on Wisco Sports Zone TV right here.

Pregame coverage on WKTY begins at 6:50 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

The top-seeded Rangers (11-0) have cruised through the first two rounds of the playoffs, defeating Waukesha North and Mount Horeb/Barneveld by a combined score of 97-34.

Logan has been one of the most consistent offensive teams in the state all season. The lowest its scored this season was 28 points during a Top 5 matchup against Reedsburg in early October — the Rangers won 28-21, and haven’t scored under 35 in any other game.

Tommy Check has thrown for 1,079 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 1,212 yards and 14 scores on the ground for Logan. Teammate, running back Jameson Degenhardt, has also been a major part of the Rangers’ offensive attack, rushing for 1,629 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Third-seeded Fox Valley Lutheran (9-2) has won seven consecutive games after starting the season 2-2. The Foxes, who won 42-7 over Medford last week, are led by quarterback Braiden Heiges. The 205-pound QB has accounted for more than 2,700 yards of total offense and 40 touchdowns.