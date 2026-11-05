The Camp: Rutgers preview, Kevin Heywood injury, Ryan Hopkins time (?), Week 10 picks

Wisconsin will welcome in Rutgers on Saturday. Zach and Jesse discuss the injury to Kevin Heywood and its impact on the rest of the offensive line. They also get into the potential starting debut for quarterback Ryan Hopkins and what to expect from the true freshman. The guys reminisce about the some past Rutgers games and then make their Week 10 picks.

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