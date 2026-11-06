Logan outlasts Fox Valley Lutheran to reach D3 semifinals

Tommy Check made plays on both sides of the ball, using his legs to lead the offense and coming up with a late-game interception on defense as the Logan Rangers football team outlasted Fox Valley Lutheran 34-26 Friday night to advance to the Division 3 semifinals.

The game remained tight throughout, with neither team able to build a lead of more than one score.

Check finished with 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jameson Degenhardt added 152 yards and two scores of his own.

Fox Valley Lutheran quarterback Braden Heiges gave the Rangers plenty of trouble, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns while adding 199 yards and two more scores through the air. However, Heiges threw two interceptions, one on the opening drive of the game to James Freund and another late in the contest to Check.

The Rangers advance to the semifinals for the second time in three years and will take on No. 1 seed Port Washington next Friday at DeForest High School.