Veterans honored at UW-L football game Saturday, after Freedom Honor Flight breakfast ends

The annual Veterans Day breakfast hosted by the Freedom Honor Flight and the UW-La Crosse Intercollegiate Athletics Department has ended after 13 years.

“The decision to discontinue the Veterans Day breakfast at UWL was a difficult choice for the Freedom Honor Flight Board of Directors,” Freedom Honor Flight Board President Dave Larsen said in a statement from UW-L and Freedom Honor Flight. “We truly care about the Veterans that we serve, and we will continue to work for the Veterans in this region.”

The event was held on Veterans Day in Mitchell Hall on the UW-La Crosse campus.

“UWL Intercollegiate Athletics is grateful to be able to be a part of this event the last 13 years with Freedom Honor Flight and have a campus-community connection while saying thank you to our service members and their families,” UWL men’s track & field coach Josh Buchholtz, who was one of the campus leaders of the event, said.

Instead, the university will have its annual Veterans Day celebration at this Saturday’s football game against UW-River Falls.

Before the 1 p.m. kickoff, there will be a three volley salute and a moment of silence and the playing of Taps. At halftime, the Screaming Eagles Marching Band will play the Armed Forces Medley.

Veterans can get a free ticket to the game with a military ID. They can go to the UW-L GoFan page or come in person to the ticket window on Saturday.

TOP PHOTO: FILE – The 13th Annual Veterans Day Breakfast at UW-La Crosse.