WATCH: Eagles back home against defending national champions trying to snap losing streak

The UW-La Crosse football team will try to snap a 2 game losing streak on Saturday as they host the defending national champions, the UW-River Falls Falcons at Roger Harring Stadium.

You can watch the game live at wktysports.com and the Around River City app on ROKU. Pregame coverage starts at 12:45 and kickoff at 1:05

The Eagles, (3-5, 2-3) lost back to back road games the last two weeks to UW-Stout and last week to UW-Eau Claire. Bluegolds Running back Paxton Rothmeier finished with 301 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 27-10 victory.

Quarterback Kyle Haas has been a consistent bright spot offensively, throwing for 2,071 yards and 17 touchdowns, while breaking career records for passing attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns.

UW-River Falls (6-2, 3-2) could be removed from playoff positioning with a loss. They overcame a 24-7 halftime deficit last week to Stout to win 35-30.

UW-La Crosse has won 8 of the last 9 meetings against the Falcons.