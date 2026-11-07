Carrington and Foxwell each score 16 points to help Wisconsin beat Delaware

MADISON — Wisconsin used a 15-4 run early in the second half to pull away from Delaware for a 73-64 win on Friday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers and Fightin’ Blue Hens were tied at 35 after a Chuck Bailey 3-pointer with 18:19 left in the game. But Wisconsin answered with that big run, highlighted by a couple of 3-pointers from Braeden Carrington and seven points from Owen Foxwell to build a double-digit lead. Delaware would never get closer than nine points the rest of the way.

For a second straight game, Carrington played a starring role, scoring 16 points (4-for-10 3P). Foxwell also had 16 points, while adding five assists and no turnovers. Victory Onuetu posted his third career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Nolan Winter and Eian Elmer chipped in 11 points each.

Jack Janicki did a little bit of everything off the bench for Wisconsin, scoring seven points, grabbing three rebounds, dishing out three assists, and coming up with a pair of steals.

Delaware got a game-high 26 points from Bailey, who went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. Kachi Nzeh was the only other player in double figures, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds, and six turnovers before fouling out.

The Badgers improved to 2-0, marking the fifth time in the last six seasons they’ve won their first two games. The win also pushed their non-conference home winning streak to 21 games, tied for the most in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin will face Fairfield in Madison on Tuesday.