Wisconsin 31, Rutgers 10: 2-minute drill

MADISON — Wisconsin got three touchdowns from Ryan Hopkins and five sacks from its defense on the way to a 31-10 win over Rutgers, making the Badgers bowl-eligible for the first time since 2023.

Play of the Game

The Badgers were already up 24-10 with 10 minutes left, but they were facing third-and-17 at their own 33-yard line. That was no problem for Ryan Hopkins and Jacob Harris. The quarterback found the tight end on the right side around the 46-yard line, and Harris did the rest.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior threw one guy off of him, tightroped down the sideline while stiff-arming another, and then outran another defender before having to stiff-arm him as well to get into the end zone for the 67-yard touchdown.

Game Balls

Offense:

QB Ryan Hopkins — It was far from perfect for Hopkins in his first career start. He had one interception wiped off the board with a penalty, had another near-interception go right through the hands of a defender, and then lost a fumble on a botched exchange in the fourth quarter. But in completing 18 of his 24 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, Hopkins showed so much else of what makes him Wisconsin’s best chance moving forward. The arm strength, the ball placement, and the willingness to take chances give the Badgers an edge that doesn’t exist with former starter Colton Joseph.

Again, Rutgers was the right team to start Hopkins against. They’ve struggled on defense all year. The same goes for Wisconsin’s next two opponents — Maryland and Purdue. Hopkins could get two more starts before having to face Minnesota in the season finale. Allow him those opportunities and see if you’ve found your quarterback of the future.

Defense:

LB Cooper Catalano — Wisconsin’s middle linebacker was everywhere against Rutgers, rolling up 14 tackles, the third-most in his career. That included 2.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry for a Badgers defense that allowed just 255 total yards and held Antwan Raymond to just 56 yards on the ground.

What They Said

“I think there’s a combination of things. We all know that when you run the ball 12, 14 times a game as a quarterback, it’s going to take a toll. We felt like it had taken a little bit of a toll on Colton. Usually on Tuesdays, he doesn’t feel great. We kind of made a decision: ‘I think this is an opportunity for the young guy. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. Let’s go that route now.’ Colton was available. He felt really good by the end of the week, for the most part. I thought it was an opportunity and a time to give the young kid a chance.”

— Luke Fickell on the decision to start Ryan Hopkins in place of Colton Joseph

In Case You Missed It

— Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Rick Wagner served as the honorary captain

– Wisconsin became bowl eligible with the win. It’s the first time since Fickell’s first year the Badgers will go to a bowl game

— It was military appreciation day at Camp Randall. That led to many team leaders carrying the flags of the various branches of the US military when they took the field

— Attendance for the game was 66,310

Inside the Numbers

4 — That’s how many catches Shamar Rigby had for 71 yards. The transfer had just one catch coming into the game.

200.6 — That was Hopkins’ passing rating — the fourth-best for a Wisconsin quarterback making his first start since 1980

83 — That’s how many total yards Eugene Hilton Jr had on the day. He had 44 yards receiving and a touchdown, while also leading the Badgers with 39 yards rushing

5 — That’s how many sacks Wisconsin had, tied for its most in a game this season

7 — That’s how many sacks Sebastian Cheeks has on the season after getting one on Saturday. That total is already more than any player for an entire season since 2022.

3 — That’s how many field goals Gavin Lahm took and made. That included a 51-yard make in the first half.

What’s Next?

Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2) will now hit the road for a pair of games starting with a trip to Maryland on Saturday. Kick there is set for 11 a.m.