Grieger scores 33, 30 as No. 18 UW-L goes 1-1 to open season

The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball season split its opening games to start the season over the weekend.

Last year, the Eagles made it to the Sweet 16 led by the DII player of the year, Sam Grieger — the school’s all-time leading scorer who set single-season records for points, field goals made and attempted and free throws made and attempted.

Grieger scored 33 in the 100-89 opening-season loss Friday to Saint John’s — setting a school’s all-time record for free throws made, breaking Gar Ammerman’s record set back in the 1957-60 seasons.

Saturday, Greiger came back to score 30 in an 80-74 win over St. Olaf at the NBC Tip-Off Classic in Superior, Wis. Teammate Jackson Hayes added 26 for the Eagles.

UW-L came into the season ranked No. 18, while Saint John’s was just outside the Top 25.

UW-L is back in action against Augsburg on Friday and Saturday versus Cornell in the Buzz Levick Tournament in Waverly, Iowa.

TOP PHOTO: UW-L senior Sam Grieger shoots a floater in the season-opener (PHOTO: Emma Moseley, UWL Athletics)