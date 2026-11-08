The Camp: What went right and wrong vs Rutgers, Ryan Hopkins’ debut, listener questions

Fans got their first look at Ryan Hopkins in Wisconsin’s win over Rutgers. Zach and Jesse discuss the debut from all angles, including the good and the bad from the true freshman, along with what it means for the rest of the season. They also get into how the Badgers handled the switch from Colton Joseph. They close with a bunch of listener questions, namely why it took so long for Luke Fickell to make the change.

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