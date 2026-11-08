UW-L takes down defending champs, looks ahead to No. 2 UW-P

Kyle Haas had 287 yards and three touchdowns, while teammate Ben Ott had 11 tackles, a sack and a 27-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown on the last play of the game in leading the UW-La Crosse football team over the defending national champions.

Ott scored on that fumble recovery as No. 15 UW-River Falls managed 18 laterals trying to keep the final play alive, down five points, with no time left on the clock.

That score gave the Eagles a 41-30 victory over the Falcons (6-3 , 3-3), as they head into the last week of the season.

With the defending champions taken care of, UW-L (4-5 , 3-3) can now play spoiler to the No. 2 team in the nation, when the Eagles host UW-Platteville (8-1, 5-1) on Saturday — the Pioneers lost 24-21 to No. 4 UW-Whitewater (9-0, 6-0).

In Saturday’s win, UW-L found itself down 14-0 just five minutes into the first quarter, but managed to head into halftime down 14-13 and the teams went back and forth after that.

The Eagles were down 30-29 with 4:17 left when they put together an intriguing drive beginning from their own 16 yard line.

UW-L went no huddle, then didn’t attempt a pass but marched right down the field with backs Najeh Mitchell and Brady Kuhn.

First Mitchell rattled off back-to-back runs of 14 and 57 yards to get to UW-RF’s 13. Kuhn followed that with a 4-yarder, then scored from 9 out to retake the lead.

TOP PHOTO: UW-La Crosse quarterback Kyle Haas (left) and wide receiver Braeden Ott during Saturday’s win over UW-RF at Veterans Field (PHOTO: UWL Athletics)