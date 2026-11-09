Local Sports Roundup: State Volleyball Champions, Football Playoffs Heat Up, and UW-Eau Claire Soccer Makes More History

It’s another busy week in the Chippewa Valley and across Wisconsin sports, with state volleyball championships decided, high school football teams fighting for a spot in the state championship games, and plenty of action on the college scene.

Let’s take a look at what’s happening around the local sports landscape.

State Volleyball Championships Bring Plenty of Local Success

There was no shortage of local representation at the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament, with several area teams making their way to the state tournament and a couple bringing home some hardware.

In Division 1, Chippewa Falls saw its season come to an end in the quarterfinals Thursday, falling to Bayport. Despite the loss, congratulations are in order for the Cardinals on an outstanding season.

Bayport went on to reach the championship match but fell to Divine Savior Holy Angels, the Division 1 state champions.

In Division 3, top-seeded Stanley-Boyd advanced to the championship match after picking up a victory Friday. The Orioles ultimately fell to Watertown Luther Prep, finishing as state runners-up. Still, it was a tremendous season for Stanley-Boyd.

Division 4 brought some championship celebrations closer to home. McDonell Catholic defeated Sheboygan Christian on Thursday to advance to the state championship, where the Macs took down Heritage Christian to capture the Division 4 state title. Congratulations to McDonell Catholic on bringing home a championship!

In Division 5, top-seeded Turtle Lake advanced to the championship match but came up short against Central Wisconsin Christian, finishing as state runners-up.

The other state champions included Xavier in Division 2, which defeated Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

Congratulations to all of the area teams on fantastic volleyball seasons!

Gilman One Win Away From an Eight-Player State Championship

The Wisconsin eight-player football state championship matchup is officially set.

Gilman continued its dominant postseason run with a 47-0 shutout victory over Owen-Withee, earning a spot in the state championship game against Belmont.

Belmont advanced with a 50-26 victory over Wabeno/Laona, setting up a matchup between the top two seeds.

Gilman’s defensive numbers throughout the playoffs have been downright incredible. Through four postseason games, the Pirates have allowed just six points.

Their playoff results include:

54-6 victory over Frederic

50-0 shutout

55-0 shutout

47-0 shutout over Owen-Withee

That’s an impressive run heading into the biggest game of the season.

Gilman and Belmont will meet Saturday, November 14, for the eight-player state championship.

High School Football Playoffs: New Richmond and Mondovi Keep Rolling

We’re down to the final four teams in each division of the WIAA 11-player football playoffs, with one more weekend of games standing between these teams and a trip to the state championship.

There are still some local teams making noise.

Division 2: New Richmond remains alive after taking down Brookfield Central. The top-seeded Tigers will face Monona Grove, while Notre Dame takes on Union Grove on the other side of the bracket.

Division 6: Mondovi advanced with a victory over Eau Claire Regis and will now face Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic. Mondovi continues to represent the Chippewa Valley well as the postseason moves forward.

Division 7: Cochrane-Fountain City saw its season come to an end with a 25-21 loss to River Ridge. River Ridge moves on to face top-seeded Glenwood City.

Here’s a look at the remaining matchups across the divisions:

Division 1: West De Pere vs. Racine; Hamilton vs. Bayport

West De Pere vs. Racine; Hamilton vs. Bayport Division 2: New Richmond vs. Monona Grove; Notre Dame vs. Union Grove

New Richmond vs. Monona Grove; Notre Dame vs. Union Grove Division 3: Pewaukee vs. Catholic Memorial; Port Washington vs. La Crosse Logan

Pewaukee vs. Catholic Memorial; Port Washington vs. La Crosse Logan Division 4: Freedom vs. Little Chute; Lake Mills vs. West Salem

Freedom vs. Little Chute; Lake Mills vs. West Salem Division 5: Lake Country Lutheran vs. New Glarus; Darlington vs. Amherst

Lake Country Lutheran vs. New Glarus; Darlington vs. Amherst Division 6: Mondovi vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic; Bonduel vs. La Mirada

Mondovi vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic; Bonduel vs. La Mirada Division 7: River Ridge vs. Glenwood City; Iowa-Grant vs. Hilbert

We’re getting closer to crowning state champions, and there are still plenty of reasons for local fans to keep watching.

UW-Stout Gets the Best of UW-Eau Claire in the War on 94

On the college football scene, the annual War on 94 rivalry between UW-Stout Polytechnic and UW-Eau Claire went to the Blue Devils.

UW-Stout Polytechnic picked up a 28-16 victory over UW-Eau Claire, leaving just one regular-season game remaining for both programs.

UW-Eau Claire will close out its season against UW-Whitewater, while UW-Stout Polytechnic will take on UW-Oshkosh.

College Basketball Season Tips Off

Basketball season is officially underway for both UW-Stout Polytechnic and UW-Eau Claire, and there were some impressive performances to start the year.

The UW-Stout Polytechnic women’s basketball team got off to a fantastic start, picking up a 102-52 victory over Augsburg University in its season opener.

The men’s team came up just short against Calvin University, falling 64-62.

Over at UW-Eau Claire, the women’s basketball team opened the new era under head coach Hannah Iverson with a strong showing at the UWC Tip-Off. The Blugolds won both games, including an impressive 79-61 victory over nationally ranked Carroll University.

The Blugold men’s basketball team also got its season started with an impressive 88-63 victory over Calvin University on Friday.

UW-Eau Claire was scheduled to return to action Monday night against Macalester College at the Sonnentag Center.

UW-Eau Claire Men’s Soccer Continues Its Championship Tradition

If you’re looking for one of the premier programs in the country, look no further than UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer.

The Blugolds captured another WIAC championship, making it three consecutive conference titles for the program.

Even more impressive, UW-Eau Claire is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight year.

It’s another outstanding accomplishment for a program that continues to establish itself among the best in the country.

Congratulations to the Blugolds!

Looking Ahead: Volleyball and Hockey Action

There’s still plenty to look forward to on the local college sports calendar.

WIAC women’s volleyball semifinals are coming up, while hockey season continues to pick up steam.

On the men’s hockey side, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout Polytechnic skated to a 3-3 tie against St. Mary’s University.

The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team also faced a tough test against No. 15-ranked St. John’s University, falling in that matchup.

The Blugold women’s hockey team provided a bright spot, earning a 3-1 victory over St. Norbert College.

As we move deeper into November, the fall sports seasons are approaching their finales while winter sports are just getting started.

That’s your Local Sports Roundup! Congratulations to all the area teams and athletes representing the Chippewa Valley. From state volleyball championships to high school football playoff runs and another historic season for Blugold men’s soccer, there’s no shortage of great local sports stories to follow.