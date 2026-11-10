Austin Rapp scores 15 points, Wisconsin rolls through Fairfield for 89-42 win

Wisconsin used a 22-0 first-half run to take control against Fairfield on the way to an 89-42 win on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

The Stags scored the first four points of the night before missing their next 19 shots, allowing the Badgers to go on the big run that effectively put the game away less than eight minutes in. Miami (Ohio) transfer Eian Elmer scored nine of his 12 points during that blitz, and Wisconsin led by 32 at the break. The Badgers eventually pushed that lead to as many as 48 in the second half, and their 47-point margin of victory was their largest in 10 years.

Braeden Carrington continued his strong start to the season, scoring 14 points (3-for-7 on 3-pointers) and grabbing six rebounds. Austin Rapp hit double digits for the first time this year, posting a game-high 15 points and six boards. Owen Foxwell chipped in 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Wisconsin shot 51.7% from the field, including a red-hot 60.7% in the first half. That first-half efficiency included going 6-for-11 from beyond the arc.

Fairfield did not reach double digits on the scoreboard until 5:49 remained in the first half, shooting an anemic 14.7%. Things did not improve much after the break, as the Stags finished at 19.4% for the game — the lowest shooting percentage by a Wisconsin opponent since 1996. All those misses did help the Stags collect 23 offensive rebounds and score 17 second-chance points. They also forced the Badgers into 16 turnovers.

Wisconsin is now 3-0 on the year and will host Coastal Carolina on Sunday.