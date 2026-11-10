The Camp: Ryan Hopkins to start again, Overreaction, er No?, What’s on the line in November

Luke Fickell confirmed that Ryan Hopkins would be the starting quarterback at Maryland. Zach and Jesse discuss Fickell’s comments on the quarterback position, what to expect from Hopkins in his second start, whether Colton Joseph will play and more. Then they play some Overreaction, er No?, and then discuss what’s on the line for Fickell and Wisconsin in the month of November.

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