Jacob Misiorowski claims his first NL Cy Young Award

Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski and the New York Yankees’ Cam Schlittler were unanimous Cy Young Award winners Wednesday night after delivering dominant performances in their first full seasons in the major leagues.

Misiorowski won the National League award after helping the Brewers win their first World Series title while setting a new standard for velocity by a starting pitcher. Schlittler was the AL winner, becoming the second Yankees pitcher in four years to receive the award.

The right-handers made their respective MLB debuts in the summer of 2025.

The Baseball Writers Association of America, which votes on the awards, said this is the third time the Cy Young winners in both leagues were unanimous. The other years were 2022, when Houston’s Justin Verlander won in the AL and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the NL, and 1968, when Detroit’s Denny McLain won in the AL and St. Louis’ Bob Gibson in the NL.

Toronto’s Louis Varland won the AL reliever of the year award, while San Diego’s Mason Miller was a unanimous selection for the NL version. This marks the first year that the BBWAA voted on a reliever of the year.

Misiorowski becomes the fourth Brewer to win a Cy Young Award. The others were Rollie Fingers (1981), Pete Vuckovich (1982) and Corbin Burnes (2021). Fingers also won the MVP award in 1981, when the Brewers still played in the American League.

The 24-year-old right-hander posted a 1.80 ERA, struck out 252 batters and limited hitters to a .157 batting average to lead the major leagues in all three categories. The only other pitchers since 1950 to lead the majors in ERA, strikeouts and opponents’ batting average were Sandy Koufax in 1965, J.R. Richard in 1979 and Mike Scott in 1986.

That .157 batting average was the lowest since 1900 for any AL or NL pitcher with 100 or more innings. Misiorowski also owned an 0.80 WHIP (walks and hits allowed per innings pitched) that represented the lowest in a full regular season for pitchers with at least 150 innings since Pedro Martinez had an 0.73 for Boston in 2000.

Misiorowski went 16-5 during the regular season while throwing 1,115 pitches of 100 mph or more for the highest total since tracking started in 2008, shattering the prior mark of 673 by Jordan Hicks in 2018.

He followed that up by going 2-0 with an 0.84 ERA during Milwaukee’s 4-1 World Series triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays. Misiorowski threw 5 2/3 shutout innings during Milwaukee’s 4-1 Game 5 win that clinched the Brewers’ first title in franchise history.

Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez finished second and Atlanta’s Chris Sale was third in the NL Cy Young Award voting. Sánchez was 18-7 with a 2.91 ERA and 231 strikeouts in 207 innings. Sale, who won the Cy Young Award in 2024, went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings.

Schlittler won the AL Cy Young Award three years after the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole received it. Tarik Skubal won the last two AL Cy Young Awards while pitching for Detroit. Cole had been the first Yankee to win the award since Roger Clemens in 2001.

“Cam had as dominant a season as a starting pitcher can have from start to finish,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in a statement. “He’s shown an astonishing amount of growth since we drafted him, and his success is no accident. Cam has a tireless appetite for hard work and refinement that has allowed his talents to truly flourish. This Cy Young is richly deserved. Cam was the most dominant pitcher in our league and continues to grow into a foundational player for this franchise.”

Schlittler, 25, went 14-6 with an AL-leading 1.95 ERA that ranked third in Yankees’ history, behind Spud Chandler (1.64 in 1943) and Ron Guidry (1.74 in 1978). Schlittler’s 239 strikeouts tied for second in the AL with Toronto’s Dylan Cease, behind the 248 from Cleveland’s Gavin Williams.

Cease finished secon in the AL voting after going 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA. Cleveland’s Parker Messick finished third after going 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 186 1/3 innings.

This was the second runner-up finish for Cease, who also placed second while pitching for the Chicago White Sox in 2022.

Varland won the reliever of the year award after going 5-6 with a 1.27 ERA, 35 saves and 97 strikeouts in 78 innings. Cleveland’s Cade Smith finished second in the voting, and Tampa Bay’s Bryan Baker was third.

Miller was 5-2 with a 1.67 ERA, 38 saves and 129 strikeouts in 70 innings for San Diego. Philadelphia’s Jhoan Duran finished second in the NL voting and Milwaukee’s Trevor Megill was third.