NFL Trade Deadline Winners & Losers, My Rocky Movie Rankings & The Sports Card Hobby with Ty from Slab Factory

The NFL trade deadline is officially in the books, and there was plenty to talk about! Who made the biggest moves, which teams came out ahead, and did the Green Bay Packers do enough? Dan breaks down the biggest deals, including Kirk Cousins heading to Minnesota, the Jaguars going all-in, and why some teams might have missed their opportunity.

Then it’s time to step into the movie theater! With the 50th anniversary of Rocky approaching, Dan dives deeper into his personal Rocky movie rankings. Why is Rocky II his number one? Why does Rocky IV deserve more love? And is Rocky IV actually a Christmas movie? Dan has some opinions, and he’s ready to defend them!

Plus, Ty from Slab Factory joins the show for another conversation about the sports card hobby. Ty recaps his trip to the massive Dallas card show, celebrates Slab Factory’s Emerging Business of the Year recognition, previews the upcoming Slab Fest celebration, and discusses the impact of the Brewers’ World Series run on the hobby. They also talk Cooper Pratt, Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Jackson Mizorowski, card values, and which grading companies collectors should consider.

Sports, movies, collectibles, and plenty of man cave conversation. It’s another episode of The Man Cave Podcast!

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