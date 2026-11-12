WATCH: Logan seeks history in semifinal appearance Friday night

The La Crosse Logan football team will look to make history Friday night as they square off with the Port Washington Pirates in D3 semifinals.

If you can’t make it to DeForest High School, you can watch the game at wktysports.com and the Around River City app on ROKU with the pregame at 6:50. It will also be live at 96.7 FM and 580 AM

The Rangers (12-0) have been to three semifinals, including two in the last three years. They have yet to play at Camp Randall Stadium for a state championship. That would be November 20th at 10 AM if they can take down the Pirates, who are also a No. 1 seed and undefeated.

It will be contrasting styles Friday night. Logan quarterback Tommy Check has accounted for more than 2,500 yards and 32 touchdowns using his legs and his arm. Running back Jameson Degenhardt has 1,781 yards and 26 scores on the year.

Unlike most teams Logan has faced this season, the Pirates rely heavily on the passing game. Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan has thrown for 3,508 yards and 42 touchdowns.