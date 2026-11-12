WATCH: Unbeaten Logan seeks history taking on No. 1 Port Washington to get to state

The No. 3-ranked Logan High School football team will look to make history Friday night as it squares off with No. 1 Port Washington to get to the Division 3 state championship.

If you can’t make it to DeForest High School, you can watch the game on WKTY here, or on Roku — just search for the Around River City channel. Pregame begins at 6:50 p.m. The game will also be on the radio at 96.7 FM and 580 AM.

The Rangers (12-0) have been to three semifinals, including two in the last three seasons. They have yet to get to Camp Randall Stadium for a state championship.

The matchup with Port Washington (12-0) will be contrasting styles. Logan quarterback Tommy Check has accounted for more than 2,500 yards and 32 touchdowns using his legs and his arm. Running back Jameson Degenhardt has 1,781 yards and 26 scores on the year.

Unlike most teams Logan has faced this season, the Pirates rely heavily on the passing game. Junior quarterback Jack Bunyan has thrown for 3,508 yards, going 201 for 317 (63.4%), with 42 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His top receiver, Kade Kintop — a 5-11, 165-pound senior, has 71 catches for 1,314 yards and 13 touchdowns. The next two top targets have 45 grabs for 926 yards and 14 touchdowns and 38 catches for 769 yards and 10 scores.

The winner will play for a state title at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 against either No. 2 Pewaukee (12-0) or Catholic Memorial (7-5).