Local Sports Roundup: Area Football Teams Battle for State Championship Spots as Winter Sports Begin

It’s shaping up to be another exciting weekend for local sports. High school football teams are fighting for a chance to play for a state championship, the girls swimming season is reaching its conclusion, and winter sports are beginning to take center stage.

There’s also plenty of college action on the schedule, with UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout preparing for important matchups across several sports.

Here’s a look at what’s happening around the Chippewa Valley and beyond.

High School Football: State Championship Dreams on the Line

The Wisconsin high school football playoffs have reached the state semifinal round, meaning one more victory separates several area teams from a trip to the state championship.

In Division 2, New Richmond continues to put together a remarkable season. The Tigers advanced with a 21-21 result against Brookfield Central last week and will face Monona Grove tonight in Wisconsin Rapids.

New Richmond has been outstanding all season, remaining unbeaten behind a talented group led by North Dakota State commit Austin Wittek at running back. They’ll have another major challenge ahead as they look to keep their championship hopes alive.

The other Division 2 semifinal features Green Bay Notre Dame and Union Grove. Notre Dame is led by highly touted running back Kingston Allen, who has attracted interest from several major college football programs.

Division 6 features Mondovi, which continues to represent the area after a 27-12 victory over Regis. The Buffaloes have put together an impressive postseason run after bouncing back from an early-season loss to Edgar. They’ll now face Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic with a state championship berth on the line.

In Division 7, Glenwood City is preparing for a showdown with River Ridge at Dorais Field in Chippewa Falls. Glenwood City’s defense has been a major strength throughout the season, including a shutout performance against Boyceville last week in a 16-0 victory.

River Ridge earned its semifinal spot by knocking off defending state runner-up Colby. The winner will advance to face either Iowa-Grant or Hilbert in the state championship game.

Gilman and Belmont Prepare for an Eight-Player Shootout

One of the most intriguing games of the weekend comes Saturday afternoon when Gilman takes on Belmont in an eight-player football semifinal.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Wisconsin Rapids, and the matchup features two of the highest-scoring teams in eight-player football.

The programs bring two very different offensive identities into the contest. Gilman has the best rushing attack in eight-player football, while Belmont has thrown more touchdown passes than any other team.

Gilman also has a defense that has been nearly impossible to score against. The team has not allowed more than eight points in a game this season and has recorded seven shutouts in 12 contests.

The defense has been especially dominant during the playoffs, going 15 consecutive quarters without giving up a point.

It will be a fascinating battle of strengths: Gilman’s powerful ground game and dominant defense against Belmont’s explosive passing attack.

With a trip to the state championship on the line, it’s a matchup worth keeping an eye on.

High School Winter Sports Are Getting Underway

As the fall sports calendar begins to wind down, the winter sports season is already picking up momentum.

Girls basketball practices are underway, along with boys and girls hockey and gymnastics. Boys basketball practices will begin next week, with boys and girls wrestling also preparing to get their seasons started.

Some girls basketball programs will get their first opportunities to compete against other schools through scrimmages this weekend. Regular-season games are expected to begin next week for several teams, while hockey schedules will also start filling up.

Before the focus completely shifts to winter sports, however, there’s still one major fall event remaining: the WIAA girls swimming and diving state meet.

The Division 2 competition takes place tonight in Waukesha, followed by Division 1 on Saturday.

Area Volleyball Programs Cap Off Successful Seasons

The WIAA girls volleyball state tournament wrapped up last week, and several area programs had plenty to celebrate.

McDonell captured the Division 4 state championship, while Stanley-Boyd finished as the Division 3 runner-up. Turtle Lake also earned runner-up honors in Division 5.

Other area teams, including Eau Claire-area programs, made strong postseason runs, reaching the state quarterfinals and semifinals.

Overall, it was an impressive showing for the region. Many of these programs regularly compete against one another during the season, making their success on the state stage even more impressive.

McDonell’s championship performance also earned the team this week’s Superior Auto Body Team of the Week honors. It’s a well-deserved recognition for Coach Getz Hanson and a group that put together an outstanding season.

UW-Eau Claire Blugolds Head Into Another Busy Weekend

There’s no shortage of action for the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds as several teams prepare for important conference and postseason competition.

The women’s volleyball team is moving on to the WIAC Championship, where it will face UW-Oshkosh. It’s a matchup that should provide plenty of excitement as the Blugolds look to finish their season with a conference title.

Other Blugold programs will also be busy throughout the weekend:

Women’s hockey takes on fifth-ranked Hamline University.

Men’s soccer begins NCAA Tournament play against Calvin University.

Men’s hockey faces Bethel University.

Men’s basketball takes on Trine University.

Women’s basketball faces Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Wrestling takes on Luther College.

Swimming and diving competes against St. Cloud State.

But perhaps the biggest event on the Blugolds’ schedule comes Saturday afternoon at Carson Park.

Blugold Football Gets a Major Test Against UW-Whitewater

UW-Eau Claire football closes out its regular season Saturday with one of its biggest challenges of the year, taking on second-ranked UW-Whitewater at Carson Park.

The Blugolds have enjoyed an excellent season, earning several quality victories and putting themselves in position to finish with a winning record.

It’s been an impressive year for head coach and the entire program, with plenty of players stepping up along the way. Medford native Paxton Rothmeyer deserves a special mention for the season he’s putting together.

Even with the regular season coming to an end, there’s still plenty at stake.

The Blugolds remain in the conversation for a potential Isthmus Bowl appearance. The bowl traditionally goes to one of the top WIAC teams that does not qualify for the NCAA Division III playoffs.

Several teams are still in contention, meaning Saturday’s matchup against Whitewater could play an important role in determining how the postseason picture shakes out.

For fans looking for something to do Saturday, Carson Park should be the place to be.

UW-Stout and Other College Sports Action

UW-Stout also has a full weekend of competition ahead.

The women’s basketball team opens things up tonight against the University of Dubuque before a busy Saturday schedule.

Here’s what’s coming up for the Blue Devils:

Men’s basketball takes on Carthage College.

Football wraps up the regular season against UW-Oshkosh.

Women’s basketball faces Loras College.

Men’s hockey takes on Bethel University.

Men’s and women’s cross country compete at the NCAA Division III North Regional Championships.

Fans can also catch UW-Stout football on the radio, with Saturday’s game against UW-Oshkosh airing on 105.1 FM and 790 AM.

A Weekend Packed With Local Sports

From high school football teams chasing state championship appearances to college programs battling for conference titles and postseason opportunities, there’s plenty of reason to get out and support local athletics.

New Richmond, Mondovi, Glenwood City and Gilman are all looking to keep their football seasons alive, while the Blugolds and Blue Devils have important matchups of their own.

It’s an exciting time of year for local sports, and the transition from fall to winter is bringing no shortage of action.