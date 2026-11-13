The Ultimate Pizza Topping Draft & Our Next Big Auction Challenge!

We’re back in the Man Cave, and this time we’re talking pizza!

Brandon and Dan go head-to-head in an ultimate pizza topping draft. From extra cheese and pepperoni to mushrooms, green olives, stuffed crust, and even a little hot honey, we’re each building our dream pizza one pick at a time. Who put together the better combination?

Plus, we roll the dice to determine our next big challenge: a board game auction! We’re already planning the ultimate game night and figuring out who will have the better collection.

It’s a little pizza talk, a little friendly competition, and plenty of Man Cave conversation.

Join us for another episode of The Man Cave Podcast!

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