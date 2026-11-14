Maryland 24, Wisconsin 21: 2-minute drill

Wisconsin couldn’t overcome three turnovers as the Badgers fell 24-21 at Maryland on Saturday at SECU Stadium

Play of the Game

Wisconsin had already blown a 21-14 lead but still had a chance to answer with a score of its own. Coming out of the 2-minute warning, Ryan Hopkins looked right and was about to deliver a pass when Trey Reddick came untouched off his blindside and crushed the quarterback. The ball came loose, and the Terrapins recovered. A short time later, they knocked in a 30-yard field goal for what proved to be the game-winning score.

“There’s no way we can either turn a guy loose coming off the edge or not know a guy’s loose coming off the edge,” coach Luke Fickell said. “There was a message going into that that, look, we got a chance. Let’s get a first down. Let’s see where we are. We don’t want to be passive, but if we got to go to overtime, we can win this thing in overtime, too.”

TREY REDDICK BRINGS THE BOOM AND THE TERPS TAKE OVER 💥 📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/xE2qIyjBKh — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 14, 2026

Game Balls

Offense:

RB Darrion Dupree

Dupree lost a fumble that Maryland turned into its first touchdown of the game, but he was the most productive player on a very unproductive offense. He ran 14 times for 57 yards (4.1 ypc), including 42 yards in the first half. The junior also caught four passes for 21 yards, while scoring a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Defense:

LB Mason Posa

Posa had one of his best games overall, racking up a team-high 13 tackles, including seven of the solo variety. In those numbers, he also had 2.5 tackles for loss and his second sack of the season. The Badgers limited Maryland to 107 yards rushing (2.7 ypc), though quarterback Cardell Williams did score twice on the ground.

What They Said

“We didn’t do anything well enough today to win, and that’s the hard part. You can’t go on the road in this league and think that you’re going to be able to play that way and win a football game. Turn the ball over, not be able to rush the football and give up some big plays. It’s just impossible.”

— Fickell on the loss

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin played without star pass rusher Sebastian Cheeks due to an undisclosed injury. He reportedly got dinged up in Thursday’s practice.

— Maryland’s starting quarterback, Malik Washington, warmed up but was held out of the game with an injury. He was replaced by Williams, who went 21-for-23 for 181 yards in his place.

— Wisconsin quarterback Ryan Hopkins was knocked from the game late in the fourth quarter on the sack/fumble that led to Maryland’s game-winning field goal. Former starter Colton Joseph took over for the final drive.

— The Badgers took some big hits on the injury front. They lost cornerback Javan Robinson in the second quarter to what appeared to be a left leg/ankle injury. Then, just before halftime, safety Matt Jung was carted off the field with a right leg injury that required an air cast. Posa left in the second quarter but was able to return quickly.

Inside the Numbers

2-0 — That’s what Maryland is against Wisconsin the last two years. The Terps are 1-13 against the rest of the Big Ten.

3 — That’s how many times Wisconsin turned the ball over, all of them fumbles. It was the first time since 2023 the Badgers had lost three fumbles in a game.

200 — That’s how many yards the Badgers had on offense. It was the fewest allowed by Maryland against a Big Ten team since 2022.

19 — That’s how many consecutive passes Williams completed at one point — a new Maryland record.

4 — That’s how many times Wisconsin’s starting quarterback has thrown for less than 100 yards in their last five games. Hopkins was 11-for-22 for 77 yards.

What’s Next?

Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3) will visit Purdue next Saturday to face the Boilermakers. The Badgers have won 18 straight against Purdue.