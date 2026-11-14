The Camp: Disaster in Maryland, Luke Fickell’s job security, listener questions

It was a disastrous loss for the Badgers at Maryland. Zach and Jesse discuss what went wrong in the latest setback for Luke Fickell and what it could/should mean for his job security. They hit on some of the other negatives from the day and close with a bunch of listener questions.

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