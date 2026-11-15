Haas finishes UW-L career with two more records, but Eagles fall to No. 5 Platteville

After taking down the defending National Champions last week, the UW-La Crosse football team couldn’t play spoilers in its season finale.

The Eagles were blown out 48-14 to No. 5 UW-Platteville.

The Pioneers (9-1, 6-1), whose only loss came to No. 2 UW-Whitewater last week, scored 41 unanswered points through three quarters, before the Eagles scored.

UW-L’s school record for making the NCAA Division III playoffs ends at five consecutive seasons.

Quarterback Kyle Haas finished 14 of 27 for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception to cap off his record-breaking career for the Eagles (4-6, 3-4).

He finishes the all-time leader at UW-L in passing yards, attempts, completions and touchdowns.

Haas also set single-season records for completions (229) and attempts (386). He broke the completion record of 218 set by current assistant coach Tarek Yaeggi and the attempts record of 365 set by Matt Makaryk in 2002.

In last year’s playoffs, against the defending champs, he set the single-game passing attempts record, as well.

TOP PHOTO: UW-La Crosse quarterback Kyle Haas takes off against UW-Platteville on Nov. 14, 2026 at Veterans Memorial Field (PHOTO: Jim Lund, UW-L Athletics)