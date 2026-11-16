Brewer Manager Pat Murphy coming to La Crosse in January

Fresh off managing the Milwaukee Brewers to its first ever World Series win and his third-in-a-row NL Manager of the Year, Pat Murphy is coming back to La Crosse in January. The La Crosse Loggers said Monday morning that Murphy is appearing at the La Crosse Center on Thursday, January 28 at 7 p.m. He’ll share stories of the team’s historic 103-win season, post-season, ending with their win against Tampa Bay in the World Series. Tickets go on sale Monday morningMurphy visited La Crosse in January prior to the Brewers winning season.