Local Sports Roundup: Gilman Claims State Championship, Blugolds Finish With Winning Season

The fall sports season is beginning to wind down across Wisconsin, but there is still plenty happening around the Chippewa Valley. From a state championship for Gilman football to a winning season for UW-Eau Claire and several strong performances across the WIAC, here’s a look at the latest local sports action.

Gilman Captures Eight-Player State Championship

Congratulations are in order for the Gilman Pirates, who are officially Wisconsin’s eight-player football state champions!

Gilman capped off a dominant season Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids, defeating Belmont 34-6 to claim the state championship.

The Pirates were one of the top teams from the opening weeks of the season, and they finished the job in impressive fashion, putting the finishing touches on a fantastic year.

Mondovi Set for State Championship Appearance

The 11-player WIAA football state championships are set for Thursday and Friday, with several teams preparing to compete for a state title.

One of the local teams to keep an eye on is Mondovi, which will take the field Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Division 6 championship game.

Here is the complete championship schedule:

Thursday

Division 7: River Ridge vs. Iowa-Grant

Division 6: Mondovi vs Lomira

Division 5: Darlington vs. New Glarus

Division 4: Freedom vs. Lake Mills

Friday

Division 3: Pewaukee vs. Port Washington

Division 2: Notre Dame vs. Monona Grove

Division 1: West De Pere vs. Hamilton

It’s the final opportunity for these programs to put a championship finish on their seasons.

UW-Eau Claire Football Finishes With Winning Record

The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds closed out their regular season with a loss to UW-Whitewater, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism.

The Blugolds finished the season with a 6-4 overall record, securing a winning season for the program.

For head coach Rob Erickson, his staff, and the players, it’s an accomplishment worth recognizing. There is also reason to believe the program can continue building on that momentum heading into the 2027 season.

UW-Stout Polytechnic also wrapped up its regular season on a positive note, defeating UW-Oshkosh to finish with a 6-4 record.

Blugold Fall Sports Continue Into November

The UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end Friday, falling to Calvin University in the opening round of the NCAA Division III national tournament.

Meanwhile, the women’s cross country team is moving on to the NCAA national championships after earning its spot in the national field. The Blugolds continue to be one of the premier programs in UW-Eau Claire athletics.

Blugold Basketball Finding Its Footing

The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team competed at the Tip-Off Tournament over the weekend.

After dropping its opening game 86-65, the Blugolds bounced back in a big way against La Roche University on Saturday.

UW-Eau Claire connected on a program-record 19 three-pointers in a convincing 94-63 victory.

The men’s team is now 2-2 and will visit St. Norbert College on Wednesday.

On the women’s side, the Blugolds are off to a 3-1 start.

UW-Eau Claire dropped a 70-62 decision to Wisconsin Lutheran College but responded with a 62-49 victory over California Lutheran University.

The women return to action Thursday with a road matchup against Martin Luther College.

Blugold Hockey Continues Strong Start

There was plenty of hockey action over the weekend for UW-Eau Claire.

The women’s team picked up an impressive 3-1 victory over fifth-ranked Hamline University on Friday before skating to a 4-4 tie Saturday.

The Blugold women will take on Beloit College on Friday.

The men’s team is also off to a strong start, sitting at 4-1-1. UW-Eau Claire picked up victories over Bethel University on Friday and Hamline University on Saturday.

The men will return to the ice Friday against UW-Superior.

UW-Stout Polytechnic Athletics Roundup

It was a busy weekend for UW-Stout Polytechnic athletics as well.

The men’s basketball team dropped a 91-54 decision to Carthage College, while the women’s basketball team picked up a victory over Loras College, winning 70-55.

On the hockey side, the men’s team fell to Bethel University on Saturday.

Looking ahead, the men’s basketball team is scheduled to take on Macalester College, while the women’s team will face Bethel University.

Looking Ahead

With Gilman celebrating a state championship, Mondovi preparing for its shot at a Division 6 title, and the Blugolds finishing the football season with a winning record, there is plenty to celebrate across the local sports landscape.

The fall sports calendar may be winding down, but the winter sports season is already providing plenty of excitement.