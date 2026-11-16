Owen Foxwell scores 33, Wisconsin overcomes tough first half to beat Coastal Carolina

MADISON — Wisconsin withstood an upset-minded Coastal Carolina squad to pull out an 89-81 win Sunday night at the Kohl Center and remain unbeaten.

The Badgers, who entered the game as 27.5-point favorites, trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half as the Chanticleers shot 52.9% from the field and owned a 43-38 advantage at the break. However, Wisconsin came out with more defensive fight and overall energy in the second half. An Owen Foxwell 3-pointer with 15:30 remaining put the Badgers up 51-48, their first lead since 15-12.

Coach Greg Gard’s club limited Coastal Carolina to 36.8% shooting in the second half, including just 1-for-12 from beyond the arc. The Badgers also forced 14 turnovers and converted them into 18 points.

“This program always prides itself on the defensive end, and when we don’t bring the energy and the bite that we need on the defensive end, coach isn’t happy, players aren’t happy, nobody’s happy,” forward Nolan Winter said. “Our performance on that end was very unacceptable. Obviously, our shots, not all of them were going in, so we had to pick it up defensively. I think the second half we turned that up a little bit.”

Coastal Carolina didn’t go away, but a Zach Kinziger 3-pointer with 11:09 remaining gave Wisconsin a six-point lead, and it was never a one-possession game again. That was thanks, in large part, to Foxwell. The first-year point guard scored 33 points, including 27 in the second half. After missing his first free throw of the night, he made his next 16 attempts.

Foxwell’s 33 points were the most by a Wisconsin freshman since at least 1990, while his 16 made free throws were the most by any Badgers player since John Tonje went 21-for-22 against Arizona two years ago. Foxwell also added six assists and committed just one turnover.

“I haven’t been shooting the free throw line well to start the year, so it was nice to see a few go down, especially after missing my first one,” said Foxwell, who entered the night shooting 57.1% from the line. “But got an opportunity late in the game to knock a few down, and it was nice for the confidence to see them go through.”

Winter scored in double figures for the first time this year, tallying 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Seven of those boards came on the offensive end, helping the Badgers score 14 second-chance points. Winter also had two blocks.

“It was good to see him get going a little bit, get some confidence going and be aggressive,” Gard said. “That’s the biggest thing with Nolan is just encouraging him to be more and more aggressive to the point of, hey, if it’s an over-aggressive mistake, that’s okay, but we want you on the attack. I thought he did some good things tonight. It was good to see him back into a little rhythm offensively.”

Forward Austin Rapp scored all 10 of his points in the first half, while wing Eian Elmer chipped in nine points and five rebounds. Sophomore center Will Garlock had a career-high 10 rebounds and two assists.

Guard Trey Perry had 21 points to lead the Chanticleers, while Darius Washington III added 19 points, including 15 in the first half.

Wisconsin got 11 points, three rebounds and two assists from Braeden Carrington, but the Badgers lost the fifth-year senior to friendly fire late in the game. After Carrington finished a left-handed layup with 1:56 left, teammate Jack Janicki accidentally ran into the back of Carrington’s head with his shoulder. Carrington was down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room and eventually taken to a hospital for further testing.

“We’ll know more as we probably go through the night here and into tomorrow,” Gard said. “The medical people wanted to do that, which, obviously, his health is the most important thing.

“He’s got movement in everything, but he’s in a fair amount of pain. And obviously, as a precaution, we need to check everything out.”

Winter said it was tough to see Carrington go down like that.

“That sucks,” the senior said. “BC’s always got a smile on his face in the locker room. So, obviously, to see him in that kind of pain, it sucks. But he knows that he’s got 13 brothers behind him, got his back. So we’re all in his corner. We’re going to be here for whatever he needs from us.”

The Badgers now head to the Bahamas to play in the Baha Mar Hoops tournament, opening against Seton Hall on Thursday. The winner will face either North Carolina State or Murray State the following day.

“We’ve done some good things. We’re not as good as we need to be. We got a long ways to go,” Gard said after his team started 4-0 for a third straight season. “It’ll be good to get out of here a little bit and get out of our comfort zone. We got pushed a little bit tonight. We need to continue to see better and better competition.”