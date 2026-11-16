GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — After receiving the NFC’s seventh and final playoff seed each of the last three years, the Green Bay Packers head into their bye week realizing they have a tough road to get back to the postseason.

Green Bay (6-4) remains last in the NFC North after losing 30-10 at home to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The quirky nature of the NFC standings, with most of the quality teams concentrated in two divisions, complicates the Packers’ playoff path.

“Obviously we haven’t put ourselves in the best situation possible, but it is what it is,” safety Xavier McKinney said after Sunday’s game. “It’s how the dice rolls sometimes. We’ve just got to be willing to respond, and that’s what we plan on doing.”

The Packers’ three NFC North rivals — Chicago, Detroit and Minnesota — all own 7-2 marks, while the New York Giants (5-3-1) are the only team in the East or South without a losing record. The Carolina Panthers (4-5) lead the South.

Green Bay is tied for the NFC’s seventh seed with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers visit the Rams on Nov. 25, the night before Thanksgiving.

“There’s a very small margin for error in this league,” defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt said Sunday. “You can’t mess up too much and we (messed) up. We needed this one.”

Green Bay is expected to get a boost from the return of All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, who could make his season debut as soon as that Rams game after working his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

But the Packers have been rushing the passer pretty well even without Parsons. Green Bay’s main issue has been the offensive line’s inability to create running room or protect quarterback Jordan Love consistently enough.

The Packers apparently won’t spend their bye week making staff changes to address that issue. One day after the Vikings sacked Love eight times, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he had no plans to remove Luke Butkus as offensive line coach and explained his reasoning.

“He was the same guy when we were rolling,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s easy to pinpoint and point the finger, and everybody wants to pinpoint blame, but the blame can go to everybody. It’s all of us in this together. Certainly, again, it starts with myself and then it goes to everybody else.”

What’s working

Green Bay’s defense didn’t have a banner day, but the Packers did sack Kirk Cousins three times. They also intercepted one of his passes and had another apparent interception nullified when replays showed Cousins’ knee was down before he threw the ball.

What needs work

The offensive line had a brutal performance. … The defense allowed Cousins to throw completions that produced first downs on third-and-12 or longer on each of Minnesota’s three touchdown drives. … The Packers had a season-high four turnovers (three fumbles and one interception) after entering the game with a plus-8 turnover margin that ranked second in the NFL.

Stock up

McKinney recorded his sixth interception of the season. He leads the NFL in that category. … Lukas Van Ness had 1 1/2 sacks to increase his season output to a team-high six. Van Ness totaled just 4 1/2 sacks from 2024-25. … Karl Brooks has three sacks over his last two games.

Stock down

The entire starting offensive line of left tackle Jordan Morgan, left guard Laken Tomlinson, center John Williams, right guard Travis Glover and right tackle Anthony Belton deserve mention here after getting dominated all day. … Aaron Banks, who had been starting at left guard when available this season, was healthy enough to play but only got on the field for a few special-teams snaps. LaFleur said after the game that the Packers felt comfortable with Tomlinson at left guard and they decided to have Banks compete at right guard. … Tight end Tucker Kraft has totaled two catches for 20 yards over his last two games.

Injuries

Safety Brandon Cisse (rib), wide receiver/kick returner Skyy Moore (ankle) and wide receiver Bo Melton (thigh) all left Sunday’s game. … Guard Kevin Zeitler didn’t play because of a triceps injury. LaFleur said Monday that Zeitler likely would have made his first start of the season if he had been available.

Key numbers

8/4 — The Packers became the first team to allow eight sacks and commit four turnovers in a game since 2023, when the Washington Commanders gave up nine sacks and had five turnovers in a 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Next steps

The Packers essentially play just one game over the next three weeks. After visiting the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25, they don’t play again until a Dec. 6 game at New Orleans. Their next game at Lambeau Field isn’t until Dec. 13, when the Buffalo Bills come to town.