Grant reacts to a predictable Packers loss and wonders what it means for the coach, QB and GM. Luke Fickell is cooked in Madison after the Badgers loss Saturday. Monday Mailbag. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Who are YOU, Packers? Bauers to Boston | CollerGrant shares his final thoughts on Packers Vikings and Kirk Cousins return before previewing the game with Matthew Coller from Purple Insider. Jake Bauers signs with the Red Sox for 4 years-$58M.…Read More More Brewers hardware | Clemens on Packers OLGrant reacts to Brewers individual honors including Jacob Misiorowski's Young Award. Will the Packers settle their OL soon? Mike Clemens joins. Darnell the Chump and Tony in Texas apply pressure to…Read More Packers most improved team? | TempleGrant reacts to the trade deadline and the Packers' inactivity- are they the most improved team in the NFL? Brewers news and a juicy hockey story make the show rundown and Jesse Temple joins to react…Read More Deadline reaction, Ric Mixter remembers the Fitz | ClemensGrant reacts to Kirk Cousins return to Minnesota following the Vikings DISMAL showing on MNF. Ric Mixter makes his annual November 10th visit to talk about the Edmund Fitzgerald and all things Great…Read More Packers BOMB BOMB BOMB | MailbagGrant reacts to a Packers win over the Patriots in which Jordan Love threw deep over and over. Can the Packers make a run playing this style? Ryan Hopkins impresses. Monday Mailbag closes the show.…Read More Packers need a RB, Badgers making a changeGrant examines Brian Gutekunst's handling of the running back position in advance of the NFL trade deadline. Luke Fickell turns to the true freshman and life isn't going great for Giannis. Free…Read More It’s all coming up Brewers | Bedard & CharchGrant basks in the afterglow of the Brewers World Series win and wonders if their offseason will be different than past years. Greg Bedard joins to preview the Patriots and Paul Charchian talks…Read More Packers prepping for Patriots | TempleGrant highlights the importance of this Patriots game and gives his initial thoughts on the matchup. Does Luke Fickell have a problem bigger than just his QB's performance? Jesse Temple makes his…Read More PrevNext