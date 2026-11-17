It’s almost time for Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season, and there’s nothing quite like the traditions, memories, and stories that come with it!

On this episode of The Man Cave Podcast, Dan Kasper shares some of his favorite deer hunting memories, from his first deer and the bucks that got away to family traditions, homemade meals, old hunting gear, and getting his son ready for his first hunting season.

Plus, listeners share their own deer camp stories, including a monster buck that got away, a memorable first deer, a hunting trip that went sideways, and an incredible deer camp tradition that dates all the way back to 1947!

Because as much as we love seeing a big buck come through the woods, hunting is about so much more than what’s hanging on the wall. It’s about the people, the camaraderie, the traditions, and the memories we’ll carry with us forever.

Good luck to everyone heading into the woods this season. Be safe, enjoy the time together, and make some memories!

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