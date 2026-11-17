Wisconsin is trying to move on to Purdue but there is still a cloud over the program following the loss to Maryland. Zach and Jesse discuss whether there is anything in the last two weeks that Luke Fickell can do to keep his job, his decision not to make any moves with his staff this week and more. The guys also play some Overreaction, er No?

The Camp is presented by Brennan’s Market, your home for the best Wisconsin cheese, fresh produce, and a curated selection of specialty foods, wine, craft beer & spirits. Experience Taste Everyday

https://brennansmarket.com/