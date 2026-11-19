The Badgers are headed to Purdue this Saturday. Zach and Jesse preview the game, including the likely return of Colton Joseph to the starting lineup. Then they hit on a question about Luke Fickell’s buyout and the impact it has on the rest of the program. They close with great games against the Boilermakers and make their Week 12 picks.

The Camp is presented by Brennan’s Market, your home for the best Wisconsin cheese, fresh produce, and a curated selection of specialty foods, wine, craft beer & spirits. Experience Taste Everyday

https://brennansmarket.com/