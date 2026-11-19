Wisconsin rallied from a 17-point deficit but was unable to finish off the massive comeback, falling 74-69 to Seton Hall on Thursday in the Bahamas.

The Badgers trailed 40-23 at the break thanks to shooting 29.6% from the field and turning the ball over 11 times.

However, coach Greg Gard’s club didn’t go away, outscoring the Pirates 32-15 to tie the game with 6:39 left. But a 3-pointer from Trey Parker gave Seton Hall a 61-58 lead with 5:10 left, and Wisconsin was never able to tie things again or take the lead.

The Pirates hit three of their final six shots, including Terry Copeland’s putback off an offensive rebound with 21 seconds left to make it 70-66. Braeden Carrington turned the ball over on the next possession — one of 18 on the day for the Badgers — and the game was essentially done.

Carrington had 17 points just days after being knocked out of Wisconsin’s matchup with Coastal Carolina with a neck injury. His day included going 4-for-8 from 3-point range.

Austin Rapp gave the Badgers 18 off the bench, including 13 after halftime. Will Garlock scored a career-high 11 points and grabbed two rebounds.

Wisconsin’s leading scorer coming into the game, guard Owen Foxwell, was held to seven points (2-for-10 shooting), six rebounds, and six assists. Senior Nolan Winter added seven points and five rebounds as the Badgers lost for the first time this year.

Seton Hall got a game-high 21 points and five rebounds from Parker. Copeland had 12 points and four rebounds.

The Badgers will now face Murray State on Friday. The Racers fell 93-83 to NC State in the first game of the Baha Mar Championship.