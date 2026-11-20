The fall sports season is winding down across western Wisconsin, and what a finish it’s been. From state championship football to the beginning of basketball, hockey and wrestling seasons, there’s plenty happening across the local sports landscape.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest stories and what’s coming up.

Mondovi Finishes Outstanding Season With State Runner-Up Finish

The Mondovi Buffaloes came up short in the Division 6 state championship game, falling to LaMira 34-14, but there’s no taking away from what was an outstanding season.

Mondovi’s high-powered offense had plenty of success throughout the year, but a slow start and a few early mistakes made it difficult to climb back into the championship game.

Despite the loss, the Buffaloes return home with a silver ball and plenty to be proud of.

And there’s reason to believe this program could be right back in the conversation next season. Several key contributors are juniors, giving Mondovi a strong foundation heading into next fall.

It was a tremendous season for the players, coaches and fans, and one that should have the community excited about what’s ahead.

Gilman Delivers a Historic Eight-Player Football Season

While Mondovi celebrated a state runner-up finish, the Gilman Pirates already have a championship trophy to bring home.

Gilman capped off an incredible eight-player football season with a dominant performance against Belmont in the state championship game.

Belmont entered the matchup with a dangerous offense capable of running and throwing the football, but Gilman’s defense once again proved to be the difference.

The Pirates were fundamentally sound, athletic, disciplined and incredibly difficult to move the ball against.

Consider these numbers: Gilman outscored its opponents by more than 600 points during the season and never allowed more than one touchdown in a game. The starting defense surrendered just two touchdowns all year, both coming during the playoffs.

After falling in the state championship game last season, the Pirates returned with plenty of motivation, and they certainly made the most of their opportunity.

The championship was also a special accomplishment for head coach Rosemeyer, who earned his third state title as a coach. He also won a championship as a player during his senior season at Gilman in 1986.

It was a tremendous season for the Pirates, particularly a senior class that helped establish the tone for the entire team.

Gilman will also receive recognition during the seven-player state championship game at Camp Randall, giving the players another opportunity to celebrate their accomplishment.

Girls Basketball Season Gets Underway

With football wrapping up, basketball season is already beginning to take center stage.

There have been some notable early results across the Big Rivers and Cloverbelt conferences.

Menomonie picked up an impressive 70-48 victory over Marshfield, while several Cloverbelt teams also got their seasons started with wins.

Some of the notable results included:

Neillsville picking up a win over Eau Claire Regis.

McDonell earning victories over Medford and Prescott.

Fall Creek defeating Durand.

Bloomer also getting a win.

Thorp suffering a close loss to Colby.

These early nonconference games are important opportunities for teams to see where they stand before conference play begins.

Once Thanksgiving passes, the schedule starts filling up quickly, especially in conferences like the Cloverbelt. Teams don’t get many opportunities to ease into conference competition, so getting a few games under their belts early can make a difference.

Winter Sports Are Getting Ready to Roll

Basketball isn’t the only winter sport getting started.

Boys basketball teams are practicing this week, with scrimmages taking place and the first games approaching. Some teams will even get on the court before Thanksgiving, while many others will begin their schedules shortly afterward.

Hockey is also underway, with local teams beginning their seasons and scheduling early nonconference matchups.

The Triple Falls-Menominee girls hockey team is traveling to the Milwaukee area this weekend for a pair of games, while several boys hockey teams have already participated in preseason scrimmages.

Wrestling is also getting closer to its season opener. Most teams will begin competing after Thanksgiving, with some major early-season tournaments providing an opportunity to see how local wrestlers stack up.

Swimming and gymnastics are also getting underway. Boys swimming begins this week after the girls swimming state meet last weekend in Waukesha. Gymnastics practices have started, although teams have nearly a month before their first competitions.

It’s a busy time of year, and for successful programs across western Wisconsin, there’s not much downtime between seasons.

UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout Have Busy Weekends Ahead

There’s plenty of college sports action happening locally as well.

The UW-Eau Claire women’s volleyball team is advancing in the NCAA Division III national tournament after earning a 3-0 victory over Bethel University. The Blugolds move into the Round of 32 and will face Illinois Wesleyan next.

Other recent UW-Eau Claire results include:

Wrestling defeating UW-Oshkosh 30-12.

Women’s basketball earning a 52-41 victory over Martin Luther College.

The Blugolds also have a busy weekend ahead, including men’s and women’s hockey, swimming and diving, wrestling, men’s basketball and the NCAA Division III cross-country championships.

The men’s hockey team will take on UW-Superior, while the women’s hockey team faces Beloit College. Men’s basketball travels to North Park University on Saturday, and the women’s basketball team looks to remain undefeated against Saint Mary’s on Sunday.

Over at UW-Stout, men’s hockey hosts Beloit College on Friday, while men’s basketball takes on Augsburg University.

Saturday brings another busy day, with Stout men’s basketball facing Concordia and the women’s cross-country team competing at the Division III national championships.

There’s also a little rivalry flavor on the hockey schedule, with UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout set to meet on Saturday in a War on 94 matchup.

One Season Ends, Another Begins

The final high school football games of the season are taking place, but the transition to winter sports is already in full swing.

Mondovi has plenty to celebrate after an outstanding football season, Gilman has added another state championship to its trophy case, and local basketball, hockey, wrestling and college teams are ready to make their mark.

There’s always something happening in western Wisconsin sports, and we’ll be following it all as the winter season gets rolling.