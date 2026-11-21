Wisconsin crushed Purdue for its 19th straight win over the Boilermakers. Zach and Jesse discuss the strong effort from Colton Joseph, Darrion Dupree, the offensive line and more. They also get into whether anything that happened changes Luke Fickell’s job security, what the Minnesota game could mean and they answer a bunch of listener questions.

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