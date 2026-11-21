WEST LAFAYETTE — Wisconsin bounced back from an ugly loss at Maryland with a dominating 42-10 win at Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Play of the Game

On the 14th play of the game’s opening drive, Wisconsin went with some trickery to get on the board first. Quarterback Colton Joseph pitched it to wide receiver Tyrell Henry for what looked like a jet sweep, only to see Henry pitch it to Eugene Hilton Jr. on a reverse. Purdue was caught napping, and Hilton — thanks to some key blocks from Joseph and Chris Brooks Jr. — took it in from 24 yards out. It was the start of a 42-point afternoon for what had been a struggling offense coming in.

Game Balls

Offense:

RB Darrion Dupree

The junior has clearly taken hold of the running back position in recent weeks and did nothing on Saturday to change that. Dupree was electric, scoring twice, including going untouched for a 49-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He ended up carrying 16 times for 125 yards. It was his second 100-yard rushing performance of his career and first this season.

QB Colton Joseph

Joseph returned to the starting lineup after two weeks of having to watch Ryan Hopkins from the sideline and delivered a big day. He threw for 114 yards but really did his biggest damage on the ground. There, he had 187 yards — the most ever by a Wisconsin quarterback — including touchdown runs of 34 and 66 yards. Joseph also had a ridiculous one-handed catch for a touchdown from Eugene Hilton Jr. in the fourth quarter.

ONE HAND. Colton Joseph with a catch for the highlight reel! 📺 Big Ten Football on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/o6g4uNpSHh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 21, 2026

Wisconsin OL

The Badgers put together their best rushing performance in the Luke Fickell era, and the offensive line deserves plenty of credit. Using the same five guys for the majority of the afternoon, Wisconsin piled up 380 yards on the ground, the most since rushing for 391 yards against Illinois five years ago. Much of the yardage came on big plays, as they had 11 runs of 10 or more yards and six of 20 yards or more.

Defense:

EDGE Sebastian Cheeks

Wisconsin welcomed back its top player on defense after he missed the loss to Maryland, and he made his presence felt. Cheeks finished with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, and at least one pass breakup. He was part of a front seven that limited the Boilermakers to just 66 yards on the ground.

Wisconsin secondary

Purdue’s offense relies on throwing the ball, but it didn’t materialize against the Badgers. Despite being down a couple of starters in Matt Jung and Javan Robinson, Wisconsin limited the Boilermakers to 133 yards through the air — their fewest this season. True freshman Donovan Dunmore earned his first start in place of Robinson, while Cairo Skanes and Matthew Traynor filled in for Jung. They played a role in quarterback Ryan Browne completing just 13 of his 32 attempts after entering the day hitting on 62.1% of his throws. Eric Fletcher capped the performance with a fourth-quarter interception.

What They Said

“I reminded them that this is a really good football team. And our job is to act like it, our job is to attack like it, and our job is to play like it. That’s what we did today.”

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell on the win

In Case You Missed It

— Former Badgers Tanor Bortolini and Ross Gengler attended the game. Bortolini is in his third year with the Indianapolis Colts.

Great to have @TanorBortolini and @Ross_Gengler6 out to support us today against Purdue 👐 pic.twitter.com/cCxrvePTI4 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 21, 2026

— Purdue started Evans Chuba at quarterback for Purdue. The Boilermakers went 3-and-out and normal starter Ryan Browne replaced him.

— Former Wisconsin defensive tackle Curt Neal is now with Purdue after he spent last season with Illinois. Neal was honored before the game as part of senior day.

— Eugene Hilton Jr scored on a run in the first half and broke out the same celebration his father — T.Y. Hilton — used during his NFL career with the Colts.

Like father like son 🤝 pic.twitter.com/M3WCvqKa6h — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 21, 2026

— Bryce West was ejected from the game for targeting in the fourth quarter.

Inside the Numbers

19 — That is Wisconsin’s winning streak over Purdue after Saturday’s win. The Badgers have beaten the Boilermakers in every matchup since 2004. It’s the longest current streak in the Big Ten.

2009 — That’s the last time Wisconsin had a quarterback, running back and wide receiver all score rushing touchdowns in the same game

2 — That’s how many 100-yard rushers the Badgers had with Dupree and Joseph. It’s the first time two guys have gone over 100 yards in the same game since Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi topped the century mark the 2023 season opener

7 — That’s how many wins Wisconsin has this season — guaranteeing a winning record for the first time since 2023.

What’s Next?

Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) will play on a short week as the Badgers welcome in Minnesota (6-5, 4-4) on Black Friday in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe