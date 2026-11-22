NORTHFIELD, Minn. — After winning back-to-back National Championships, the UW-La Crosse men’s cross country team finished ninth in this season’s Division III finale at the Bill Huyck Championship Cross Country Course.

This was the 39th appearance in the championships for the Eagles, who won the regional last weekend.

Will Aurit was UW-L’s top finisher in 37th (24 minutes, 24.7 seconds), while UW-Stevens Point’s Logan Murphy won the individual title (23:37.0). Johns Hopkins (Md.) won the team title.

The Eagles won the National Titles in 2025, 2024 and came in second in 2023.

TOP PHOTO: The UW-La Crosse men’s cross country team huddles at the National Championships on Nov. 21, 2026 (PHOTO: Keara Chaperon, UWL Athletics)