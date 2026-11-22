NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The UW-La Crosse women’s cross country team finished eighth overall in the NCAA Division III National Championships on Saturday at the Bill Huyck Championship Cross Country Course.

This was the 40th trip to the finale for the Eagles, who were led by Molly Novotny taking 37th in 21 minutes, 25.7 seconds.

Haley Schoenegge of Vassar College (Va.) won the individual title (20:04.8), while Williams College (Mass.) won the team title.

This was UW-L’s 40th championship appearance and best finish since placing ninth in 2018. The Eagles were 12th last season.

UW-L last won the national title in 1983 and placed second in 1982 and 1984.

TOP PHOTO: The UW-La Crosse women’s cross country team huddles at the National Championships on Nov. 21, 2026 (left); Molly Novotny competes in the championships (PHOTOS: Keara Chaperon, UWL Athletics)