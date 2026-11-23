TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 32 points, Myles Turner fouled out with a season-high 27 and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a 13-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 116-111 on Monday night.

Kyle Kuzma scored 18 points and rookie Brayden Burries added 14 as the Bucks won for the first time since a 110-102 home victory over Indiana on Oct. 26.

The 13-game skid was the second-longest in franchise history.

Turner matched a season-high with 11 rebounds and made a season-best five 3-pointers, missing just once from long range.

Scottie Barnes scored 31 points and Jakob Poeltl fouled out with 15 points and 10 rebounds, but the Raptors lost for the seventh time in eight games.

After scoring a career-high 50 points in Saturday’s loss at Philadelphia, Herro had only three points in the first half Monday. He made six of seven shots in the third quarter, scoring 15 points.

Herro shot 10 for 16 and went 4 for 5 from long range. He was 8 for 8 at the free throw line and led Milwaukee with eight assists.

Toronto, which snapped a six-game losing streak by winning at Detroit on Friday, has not won consecutive games since the opening two games of the season. The Raptors have been without Kawhi Leonard (left knee) since, and are 4-11 in that span.

Ja’Kobe Walter scored 15 points, and Jamison Battle and Immanuel Quickley each had 13 as Toronto fell to 0-6 at home in November.

Collin Murray-Boyles (concussion protocol) returned for Toronto after sitting out Friday but RJ Barrett (right hamstring) was absent for the third straight game. Murray-Boyles had six points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Milwaukee led 85-80 through three, just the third time this season the Bucks have taken a lead to the fourth. They’re 1-2 in those games.

Up next

Bucks: Host Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Raptors: Host Brooklyn on Friday.