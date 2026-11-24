Two generations. One mat. One unforgettable night!

Get ready, Viking Nation! The tradition continues as Holmen Wrestling proudly presents the 4th Annual Father/Son Wrestling Dual!

It’s a night where family pride meets Viking pride, where the next generation of wrestlers takes on the men who helped teach them what it means to compete!

Tonight, the roles are reversed. The dads are stepping off the sidelines and onto the mat, ready to prove they’ve still got what it takes. But their sons have other plans!

Expect plenty of takedowns, a little trash talk, some friendly family rivalries, and maybe even a few dads realizing they’re not quite as young as they used to be!

But beyond the competition, this night is about something bigger — family, tradition, and the bonds forged through the great sport of wrestling.

The 4th Annual Holmen Wrestling Father/Son Dual gets underway Tuesday, November 24th, at 6 PM, streaming LIVE from the Holmen High School Fine Arts Center!

Can’t make it? Catch every takedown, reversal, and pin LIVE at WKTYsports.com/hhs or on the Holmen Vikings App on Roku streaming devices!

The sons have the youth. The fathers have the experience. But when the whistle blows… who’s really the toughest Viking in the family?

IT’S FATHER VERSUS SON! IT’S HOLMEN WRESTLING! AND IT ALL STARTS RIGHT NOW!

LET’S GO VIKINGS!