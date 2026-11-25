Grant outlines the stakes of Packers vs. Rams and Jed Hoyer’s latest moves. Tuesday Musings include cranberries and a student newspaper. Mike Clemens talks Packers. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Related Posts Who are YOU, Luke Fickell? | Monday MailbagGrant reacts to a chaotic weekend in college football and sets the stage for Wisconsin Minnesota. Are the Packers coaches doing everything they can to improve the OL? Skubal gets paid, the Monday…Read More Meaningless in Miami, Fickell SAFE? | Jack SternGrant reacts to the Bucks loss in Miami that felt like a massive waste of time for everyone involved. Jack Stern joins to talk about the Brewers offseason decisions. IF Luke Fickell wins out, does he…Read More Packers coaches conceding? | Jesse TempleGrant reacts to a Mike Clemens comment pertaining to the Packers situation on the offensive line and wonders how the final 7 games are navigated. Is college basketball in a bad spot? Jesse Temple…Read More Packers fallout, Giannis comments | Musings, ClemensGrant reacts to the latest on the Packers dreadful OL with comments from Adam Stenavich. Why are the Packers paying so many underperforming players? Tuesday Musings and Mike Clemens round out the…Read More Same Old Packers | Monday MailbagGrant reacts to a predictable Packers loss and wonders what it means for the coach, QB and GM. Luke Fickell is cooked in Madison after the Badgers loss Saturday. Monday Mailbag. See…Read More Who are YOU, Packers? Bauers to Boston | CollerGrant shares his final thoughts on Packers Vikings and Kirk Cousins return before previewing the game with Matthew Coller from Purple Insider. Jake Bauers signs with the Red Sox for 4 years-$58M.…Read More More Brewers hardware | Clemens on Packers OLGrant reacts to Brewers individual honors including Jacob Misiorowski's Young Award. Will the Packers settle their OL soon? Mike Clemens joins. Darnell the Chump and Tony in Texas apply pressure to…Read More Packers most improved team? | TempleGrant reacts to the trade deadline and the Packers' inactivity- are they the most improved team in the NFL? Brewers news and a juicy hockey story make the show rundown and Jesse Temple joins to react…Read More PrevNext