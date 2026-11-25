MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Austin Rapp scored 14 points, Hayden Jones had all 13 of his points in the second half and Wisconsin eased past Northeastern 91-54 on Wednesday night.

Wisconsin (5-2) extended its non-conference home winning streak to 24 games — two away from a program-best 26 set from 2002-05.

Wisconsin went on a 19-2 run midway through the first half to go ahead 32-13 and the lead did not drop below double figures the rest of the game.

Rapp made two of Wisconsin’s four 3-pointers during a 14-2 run to begin the second half for a 54-24 lead. The Badgers led by as many as 39.

Will Garlock had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Wisconsin, which lost both games in the Baha Mar Championship, played in Nassau, Bahamas. Nolan Winter scored 10.

Rashad King was the lone double-digit scorer for Northeastern (2-5) with 23 points.

Wisconsin freshman guard Jackson Ball injured his left leg less than a minute into the game. He returned and hit a 3-pointer with 15:25 left in the first half before leaving for good moments later. He was on the bench with a brace on his knee and did not play in the second half.

The Badgers still ended up with 26 assists on 35 made field goals.

Up next

Northeastern: Plays at Northwestern on Friday.

Wisconsin: Plays at Marquette on Saturday.