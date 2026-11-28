Wisconsin rolled right through Minnesota and PJ Fleck on Friday night. Zach and Jesse discuss everything that went right for the Badgers, including Colton Joseph, the running game and a dominating defense. The guys also talk about Luke Fickell’s job be safe, who should be the future at QB and they answer a ton of listener questions.

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