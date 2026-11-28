MADISON — Wisconsin closed out an unbeaten home schedule and regained Paul Bunyan’s Axe with a dominant 28-5 win over rival Minnesota on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

Play of the Game

Already up 21-5 in the closing minutes of the third quarter, the Badgers put the game on ice when Colton Joseph dropped back and threw a moon ball down the middle of the field. The pass stayed up in the air forever before a diving Eugene Hilton Jr. got his hands underneath it for a ridiculous 43-yard reception. Joseph was in the end zone a couple of plays later, leaving no doubt that Wisconsin would be holding Paul Bunyan’s Axe at the end of the night.

Game Balls

Offense:

Colton Joseph

The quarterback accounted for 318 total yards, bouncing back from an early interception to lock in and deliver another very good effort. Joseph went 12-for-18 for 217 yards with a beautiful touchdown throw to Tyrell Henry for Wisconsin’s first score of the night. He added 101 yards on the ground, his second straight game topping the century mark and the third time this year. The senior also scored a pair of touchdowns, including running through a defender at the goal line on his first.

Darrion Dupree

The numbers weren’t as big as last week, but the junior just stood out nearly every time he touched the ball. Whether it was a sick juke to free himself or running through tacklers for an extra yard or two, Dupree had become the clear No. 1 guy in the backfield. He finished with 80 yards rushing and added two catches for 32 yards. Dupree also came up with a huge blitz pickup that allowed Joseph to hit Jacob Harris for a 34-yard gain.

Defense:

Front seven

Wisconsin dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense. Minnesota’s running game was nonexistent, with the Gophers rushing for just 11 yards. It was their fewest in a game since 2012 and the second-fewest the Badgers have allowed under defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. Led by Cooper Catalano (seven tackles), Tyrese Fearbry (four tackles, one sack), and Sebastian Cheeks (two tackles, one TFL, three QB hurries), the Badgers made life miserable for an overmatched Gophers offensive line and quarterback Drake Lindsey.

What They Said

“We’re a really good football team that is starting to act like it, starting to attack like it and ultimately starting to play like it.”

Coach Luke Fickell

“I just knew right there, I got it out of my system. Let’s go out there and let it fly, no more holding back. I just used that as motivation for the next drives.”

QB Colton Joseph after throwing an interception on the first drive of the game

In Case You Missed It

— Former Badgers tight end Lance Kendricks served as the honorary captain.

— Former Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn (2018-2021) was recognized on the big screen during the game. He currently plays for the Chicago Bears.

— Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst took in the game in the press box

— Minnesota defensive back Aidan Gousby was called for targeting for a hit on wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux in the first quarter. After it was reviewed, the penalty was overturned and Gousby was allowed to stay in the game.

— Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano had “Death Row” written on his right arm. It’s what the inside linebackers at Wisconsin call their room, a tradition started in the mid-2010s

— After two years of having to look at an empty trophy case, the Badgers will have Paul Bunyan’s Axe back home for the first time since 2023

Inside the Numbers

64 — That’s how many wins Wisconsin has in the series against Minnesota, which is once again tied

23 — That’s how many points Wisconsin won by. It’s the largest margin of victory for the Badgers since a 31-0 win in Minneapolis is 2017

6-0 — That was Wisconsin’s record at home this season, the first time since 2019 the Badgers went unbeaten at Camp Randall Stadium

7.3 — That’s how many points per game the Badgers defense allowed at home this season.

659 — That’s how many yards rushing Colton Joseph has this season — the most by a Wisconsin quarterback in school history

What’s Next?

Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3) will wait to find out where they are headed for bowl season